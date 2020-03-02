Hrithik Roshan winning the internet with his new look

Bollywood’s Greek God Hrithik Roshan is breaking the internet after he surprised everyone in a lungi look. He captioned saying that he is inspired by the fashion of Ranveer Singh. He was spotted with a lungi and T-shirt during his holiday. Hrithik Roshan is winning the hearts of his fans with his hilarious caption. The actor is on a break and he will start shooting for his next film in the direction of his father Rakesh Roshan.
Pic courtesy : @im_sentinel
.
Fashion inspiration courtesy : I guess @RanveerOfficial pic.twitter.com/K7QNRho13J
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 2, 2020