Activist with suspected symptom admitted to Hyderabad hospital

On a day when Telangana reported its first COVID-19 positive case, a leading social activist, who returned from Bangkok on Monday, was admitted to a hospital here with suspected symptoms of coronavirus.

She tweeted that she was admitted in the isolation ward of government-run Gandhi Hospital for suspected coronavirus infection as she came back from the Thai capital with a mild cough. The doctors conducted tests and were waiting for the results.

The activist voluntarily approached the hospital. Earlier, she tweeted that the display of coronavirus desks is prominent everywhere but urgency to ensure immediate response looks less than the desired level.

Telangana on Monday reported the first positive case of COVID-19. The patient had recently returned from Dubai.