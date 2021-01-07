AP High Court tells Govt to file its counter on AB petition

Only one day has passed since the new Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh has taken charge. Today, the High Court ordered the AP Government to file its counter on the AB Venkateswara Rao petition. The Ex Intelligence Chief had sought the court’s orders for preventing the AP police from arresting him in the name of scam in purchase of intelligence devices.

The High Court heard the case today and ordered the Government not to arrest Mr. Venkateswara Rao for the next 14 days. It postponed the next hearing to January 18. Also, the court asked the Government to file its counter by January 18. The Ex Intelligence Chief had petitioned that the Government was trying to illegally arrest him.

It may be recalled that CM Jaganmohan Reddy has complained against previous CJ Justice JK Maheswari in a letter to the Chief Justice of India. Consequently, the AP Chief Justice was changed. In just days, many cases relating to the AP Government’s decisions are coming up before the court.

The High Court has taken note of the charges levelled by AB Venkateswara Rao and promptly gave him relief. It is going to be yet another curious case wherein the Government would have to face embarrassment if the police cannot prove charges of corruption against the Ex Intelligence Chief.