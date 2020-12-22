AP Judge postpones colours case till after his retirement

Justice Rakesh Kumar, Judge of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, is taking all precautions not to face any dishonor at a time when he is retiring in a few weeks from now. So, he is repeatedly saying that the YCP Government is filing supplementary petitions seeking his stepping aside from hearing cases. Citing this, Justice Rakesh Kumar is avoiding hearings in the remaining cases that come before his bench these days.

In the latest instance, the case regarding recovery of costs towards YCP colours on the Government buildings came up for hearing before him. Petitioner Dr. Maddipati Sailaja’s lawyer said that Rs. 4,000 Cr public funds were spent on applying and removing colours. All this was done against the rules and for publicity of the ruling party. Hence, the petitioner sought recovery of all the Rs. 4,000 Cr from the Ministers and the officials concerned.

After hearing the petitioner’s lawyer, Justice Rakesh Kumar simply said that the charges pressed by the petitioner with respect to the colours were indeed serious. But, he expressed his helplessness to pass any order on this or continue further hearing on the case. Justice Rakesh Kumar clarified to the petitioner that right now, he was fully preoccupied with protecting his honour and prestige. He expressed the fear that if he heard this case also, there would be a big chance for the Government to file one more petition seeking his recusal from this case hearing also.

So, Justice Rakesh Kumar simply postponed the hearing on the colours case to some day after he retires in January, 2021.