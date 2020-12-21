Chai Bisket and Lahari’s new beginning for New Year!

Chai Bisket is one of the leading and best digital content platforms in the recent years. It connected well with the Telugu people with its bracing content that catered all sections. Now Chai Bisket is venturing into film production under the name Chai Bisket Films and for their maiden venture they’ve joined force with leading music label Lahari Music.

Announcing this, Chai Bisket and Lahari have aimed at producing refreshing cinema with young talent. Chai Bisket founders Anurag and Sharath said, “Our strength is discovering, nurturing and promoting new talent. We’ve done it successfully in the digital space and are geared up to do the same in the feature film space. We will make films with young and passionate writers and directors.”

A creative video which marks the announcement is also released which has details. The new film’s first look will be unveiled on January 1st, 2021 as a New Year beginning.

Lahari Music’s Chandru Manohar said, “We like the young energy they bring in, our philisophies and vision match, and we look forward to putting out some good films and trust that we’ll be able to give opportunities to the upcoming talent out there.”