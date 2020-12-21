Police may use YCP colours for uniform in future: Lokesh

The use of colours similar to YCP flag on some police vehicles has triggered a big controversy in AP. Former Minister Nara Lokesh says this is highly objectionable and not welcome in day to day governance in the State. He termed it as yet another betrayal of the people to give the ruling party colours to the police vehicles in the name of the Disha Act that could not be used to save women from atrocities till now.

Lokesh said that some overenthusiastic police were crossing all limits and they might even go to the extent of changing uniforms into YCP colours in future. Instead of wasting their time and energy on such unwelcome activities, the police should focus on their basic duty to protect the people. The ruling YCP has been adopting such distasteful and unwholesome activities despite severe backlash from the public. The Government suffered setbacks with respect to the colours on the panchayat offices but it was not changing its habits.

Referring to the ghastly murder of disabled woman in Ongole, Mr. Lokesh deplored that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy had not responded till now. Lack of prompt and proper action from the Government side was giving rise to serious consequences. The atrocities on women and girls were on the rise ever since the YCP came to power by making empty promises to all sections of society. In the past 18 months of Jagan Reddy misrule, over 310 atrocities took place on women. The Government should order a detailed probe into the murder of Ongole woman volunteer Bhubaneswari. Exemplary punishment should be given to the culprits so that such incidents would not repeat anywhere in the State.