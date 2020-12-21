Sajjala calls TDP a party surviving on ventilator support

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s most power Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has made an all out attack on the TDP. The reason for his latest sharp reaction was a challenge given by TDP former MLA Yerapatineni Srinivasa Rao.

Yerapatineni resorted to ‘thigh slapping’ and ‘moustache twirling’ today. He gave out a warning that the YCP had already lost public sympathy and support to the extent it would get washed away whenever election would be held.

Sajjala gave his most bitter ever response to this. He said that Yerapatineni had not realised yet that the TDP had already been sunk in the sea. Sajjala said that the TDP was right now surviving on a ventilator support for oxygen. The day is not far off when the YCP would disconnect even that ventilator support to the TDP.

Sajjala issued a counter challenge, saying that their party was ready for elections anytime. The YCP was not at all afraid and it would be every ready even for early elections much in advance of the Jamili elections.

For various reasons, the TDP is repeatedly brining to the fore the Jamili elections. Nearly two years are already over and Jamili elections may come in less than two years. Advance election heat is already upon AP voters now with the ruling and opposition parties raising their allegations and counter allegations.