Ram’s RED joins Sankranthi Race

Energetic Star Ram completed the shoot of RED long ago and the film was announced for summer release this year but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Though the makers received interesting digital deals, Ram and the team of RED wanted a theatrical release for the film. Ram took his official social media handle to announce that the film will release for Sankranthi 2021 in theatres.

RED is directed by Kishore Tirumala and is the remake of Tamil film Thadam. Nivetha Pethuraj and Malavika Sharma are the leading ladies in RED and the film is produced by Sri Sravanthi Movies. Manisharma composed the music and background score for this action thriller which is carrying decent expectations. Ravi Teja’s Krack, Vijay’s Master and Rana’s Aranya are the other films that are in the Sankranthi race.