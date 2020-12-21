Mamata issue gave a big blow to KCR ‘Federal Front’

All said and done, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a tireless and relentless fighter. Her fight reached such a point that the Modi-Shah could not exercise self-restraint any longer. Consequently, three IPS officers were called back from West Bengal and taken back into the Central service on deputation. This was done without the knowledge or approval of the West Bengal Government.

The Chief Ministers of Delhi, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and even DMK chief Stalin extended their full support to Mamata. But, Telangana CM KCR did not come forward to extend similar support. KCR’s silence raised many political questions on whether the TRS chief had given up any further hopes on his Federal Front.

Everytime there is a national issue or election, KCR talks about the Federal Front as an alternative to both the BJP and the Congress. In fact, he met with Mamata Banerjee to discuss his Front in the past. But, when a big crisis arose, KCR was nowhere to be seen while most other non-BJP CMs openly supported Mamata.

Now, Congress Telangana leaders say that the Mamata issue has now badly exposed KCR’s hollow claims on the Federal Front. Even in the recent GHMC elections too, KCR talked about his Front. But, immediately after the polls, he visited Delhi and met with PM Modi. Congress says that nobody trusts KCR and his Front. From Mamata to Kejriwal to Sharad Pawar, nobody trusts KCR.