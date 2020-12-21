Naga Chaitanya joins the sets of his next

Akkineni youngster Naga Chaitanya is done with the shoot of Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story that is a romantic entertainer. The young actor is in talks with Manam fame Vikram Kumar for the film Thank You. The entire pre-production work of the project is completed and the regular shoot of this family entertainer commenced today in Hyderabad. Rakul Preet Singh and Priyanka Arul Mohan are expected to romance Naga Chaitanya in this family drama.

Top producer Dil Raju will produce the film on Sri Venkateswara Creations and this commercial caper is aimed for July 2021 release. Vikram Kumar has two failed attempts in the recent years after the super success of Vijay’s 24. Tollywood writer and director BVS Ravi penned the script for Thank You.