Sunny Leone’s Anamika

Bold and beautiful actress Sunny Leone shifted her base to India and is busy with films, endorsements. Sunny Leone stayed with her family in USA during the pandemic time and returned back to work recently. Going with the update, Sunny Leone signed a web series which is titled Anamika which is an action series with ten episodes. The entire web series would be shot in Mumbai and the first schedule will be completed by December.

Vikram Bhatt is directing Anamika and Sunny Leone is specially trained in martial arts for the project. Sunny Leone will also be using firearms in Anamika which is produced by Loneranger Films. Vikram Bhatt and Krishna Bhatt are the producers and Anamika will start streaming on MX Player next year.