AP Minister gets very low quality sand, fires at officials

Everybody is facing problems to get sand in Andhra Pradesh these days. Even if they get some sand, there’s is no guarantee that the sand will be real sand but a mixture containing loose soil and river mud. This is what happened to a ruling party Minister himself. Very pathetic is that Minister Pinipe Viswarup had this problem. He immediately complained to the East Godavari District Collector who called for a probe by the RDO who confirmed the supply of fake sand. The Minister was damn upset because he ordered online for four trucks of sand for his home construction works in Amalapuram. But, he could do nothing except expressing his disappointment in front of the officials.

Everybody knows sand issues are being tackled at the highest level under Jagan regime.

Ultimately, the top officials began to take action against lower level staff. Obviously, action will be safely taken against outsourcing or contract staff who may be removed at one place and rehabilitated in another job. It’s just for a truckload of sand that a noted doctor requested MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju who failed to get immediately which led to a public outburst by the ruling party MP.

On the other hand, Chandrababu Naidu has said lakhs of tonnes of sand are being transported illegally to Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Orissa for selling it at far higher prices there. Doubts arise now whether all good quality sand was going out of AP while the local people suffer with low quality just like in case of liquor.