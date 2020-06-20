YCP worried about 151 MLAs but not 6 lakh students?

All Opposition has begun demanding Jagan Reddy regime to cancel 10th class exams. Student organisations have also protested. Now, Telugu Nadu Students Federation President Nadendla Brahmam has accused the YCP Government of looking for petty excuses to hold the controversial local body elections in order to shift the Amaravati Capital City to Visakhapatnam afterwards. CM Jaganmohan Reddy was eager to hold the 10th class examinations in spite of Coronavirus danger just because the Chief Minister wanted to use the exams as a pretext to conduct the local polls.

It may be recalled the CM could not be able to hold these polls for the last two months in view of continuing rise in COVID cases all over.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Brahmam said negligence and inexperience of YCP rule was evident from how it was daring to endanger 6.3 lakh 10th class students when it had cut short Assembly budget session to just two days despite Opposition plea for digital session. The CM was worried about his party 151 MLAs but not about the lakhs of innocent students who would be the future hope of this country.

The TNSF leader told Mr. Jagan Reddy and Education Minister that they should realise that Telangana, Orissa, Chattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Punjab have already cancelled 10th exams and grades were given to students based on internal assessment so that they would continue their further studies. But here in AP, there is still a lot of confusion as to what this adamant government would do with the lives of the students.