Bandla Ganesh’s family tested negative for coronavirus

Bandla Ganesh happens to be the first Tollywood celebrity to be tested positive with coronavirus. The entire film fraternity woke up hearing the news today. Bandla Ganesh went to a hospital recently for a general medical checkup and he got his coronavirus test done. The actor turned producer was tested positive and he was left in shock. Bandla Ganesh showed no symptoms of coronavirus.

He immediately took his family members and they underwent coronavirus tests. In a surprise, all his family members were tested negative. Bandla Ganesh is currently in home isolation and is under the supervision of doctors. His personal staff and others are tested and the results are yet to come. Bandla Ganesh is completely fine and decided to stay out of reach till he recovers completely.