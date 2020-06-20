Pawan Kalyan leaves his producers puzzled

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan turned a signing spree after he focused on politics for over two years. He is busy with the shoot of Vakeel Saab which is in the final stages of shoot. With the coronavirus outbreak, all the stars are not ready to join the shoots. Pawan Kalyan too is restricted to his home currently. As per the latest update, Pawan Kalyan is not thinking about any project other than Vakeel Saab.

He is in plans to complete the shoot of Vakeel Saab which doesn’t need a number of crew members. Pawan too will complete his part for the film in just 15 days. There are speculations that Pawan Kalyan will put Krish’s project on hold and will take up Harish Shankar’s project. AM Rathnam was quite worried after hearing about this. But Pawan Kalyan is not ready to think about Krish’s project or Harish Shankar’s film as of now.

It is clear that Krish’s film is a periodic drama and it needs hundreds of crew to shoot the project. Hence Krish and AM Rathnam are not mounting pressure on Pawan Kalyan as of now. Pawan Kalyan is not in a hurry and will take a call about his future projects after a couple of months.