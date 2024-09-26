AP Minister Nara Lokesh: Red Book Implementation Begins

Nara Lokesh, Minister of Andhra Pradesh, announced that the Red Book implementation has started as promised. He stressed that lawbreakers would face punishment, with no exceptions. During his Srikakulam visit, Lokesh told reporters that his coalition government aims to put the right people in the right positions.

Super Six Schemes Progress

Lokesh highlighted progress on the Super Six schemes. He noted that pensions and Mega DSC guarantees are now active, and free gas cylinders will be available from Diwali. He assured the public of their commitment to fulfilling all promises, unlike their political rival Jagan.

Tirumala Srivari Laddu Controversy

Addressing the Tirumala Srivari Laddu issue, Lokesh emphasized respect for all religions and following religious customs when visiting different places of worship. He suggested Jagan should follow Tirumala traditions. Lokesh mentioned learning about Tirumala Laddu quality issues during his pre-election Yuvagalam Padayatra. As a result, TTD cleanup orders were given and a committee is investigating Tirumala irregularities. Lokesh expressed confidence that the investigation will reveal the truth.

-Sanyogita