Tensions Rise at Ex Minister’s Home: Jana Sena Supporters Rally for Pawan Kalyan

Protests occurred outside former minister Perni Nani’s residence in Machilipatnam. JanaSena party members gathered to express their concern over comments made about their leader, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

JanaSena supporters felt that Perni Nani’s recent remarks about Pawan Kalyan were inappropriate and sought an apology.

In response, YSRCP workers, including Perni Nani’s son along with few supporters, staged a counter-protest. The situation became tense as both groups assembled outside the former minister’s home.

To ensure public safety, local police intervened and they escorted Janasena in-charge Bandi Ramakrishna and some party members away from the scene.

Perni Nani later shared his thoughts on Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and the Jana Sena party. He expressed strong opinions about Pawan Kalyan’s political journey and recent statements.

The former minister suggested that some of Pawan Kalyan’s comments might be divisive. He urged the public to review Pawan Kalyan’s past statements for context.

-Sanyogita