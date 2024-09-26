Koratala Siva about the second part of Devara

After shooting for a couple of schedules of the shoot of Devara, NTR and Koratala Siva decided to make the film in two parts considering the span and the content involved. The first part is now ready for release on September 27th and Koratala Siva completed the shoot of the first installment in a year. With a large amount of VFX work involved, one year is a decent time. During the interviews, Koratala Siva said that two important episodes from the second installment of Devara is already shot. He said that the team had to shoot for the portions in the same set and they completed the shoot.

Koratala Siva also said that using the experience of Devara: Part 1, he can complete the shoot of the second part in 6-8 months. He said that he would sit with NTR post release and he will take a call about the shooting schedules of Devara: Part 2. NTR is occupied with War 2 and Prashanth Neel’s film for now. Koratala Siva told that he may take up one more project if NTR wants more time for Devara: Part 2. Devara: Part 1 features Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj and Saif Ali Khan in the other important roles. NTR plays the role of a father and son in Devara.