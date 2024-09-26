Ayudha Pooja from Devara: Mass Feast Loading

Advertisement

Ayudha Pooja is one of the most awaited songs from Devara and the release of the single was delayed due to unknown reasons. The song is out now and it is a feast. Anirudh scores one more powerful number and the glimpse clearly hints that the song is a visual feast on screen. NTR will offer a perfect treat with Ayudha Pooja and it is the highly anticipated number from the movie. Anirudh is being lauded for his work and the film’s director Koratala Siva said that he is extremely impressed with the background score by Anirudh.

Devara is carrying humongous expectations and it is hitting the screens tomorrow. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist. The advance bookings for the film are exceptional and Devara is expected to open on a super strong note all over. The bet on the film is huge and NTR’s performance is the major USP of the film. Koratala Siva sounds so confident on his comeback after a debacle like Acharya.