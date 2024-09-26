Game Changer to decide the fate of Shankar’s Multi-starrer

Top director Shankar has been falling short of expectations from the past few years. His recent film Indian 2 is a huge embarrassment for him and he has completed the shoot of Game Changer featuring Ram Charan in the lead role. He is badly criticized as the film’s shoot is delayed by years and the budget went over the board. Now, Shankar is occupied with the post-production work of the film. All eyes are focused on Shankar as he has to bounce back with Game Changer for sure. There is a speculation that Shankar is planning a multi-starrer next year with Suriya and Vikram playing the lead roles.

The film is based on the novel Velpari and it will be made in three parts and the estimated budget is said to be Rs 1000 crores. The film’s fate will completely depend on the result of Game Changer. After delivering a dud like Indian 2, Shankar has to bounce back with Game Changer. Else, he will lose an opportunity to work with stars and he will be kept aside. Also, there would be no producer who will be ready to spend a humongous budget on a three part film. Hence, the result of Game Changer is a crucial one for Shankar’s career.