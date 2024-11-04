x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025

Published on November 4, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dulquer Salmaan Interview @ Lucky Baskhar
image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025
image
Young hero troubling Producers
image
Naga Vamsi’s sacrifice for NBK109
image
YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires

AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025

minister kolusu parthasarathy

Andhra Pradesh Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has issued a strict warning as the state embarks on an ambitious pothole repair mission. He announced that officials responsible for new potholes appearing after January 2025 would face suspension, marking a new level of accountability in road maintenance.

Minister Parthasarathy’s declaration accompanies the launch of an extensive repair initiative to address the widespread pothole problem across Andhra Pradesh. Water-filled potholes on busy streets have become common, prompting the government to take decisive action.

The statewide repair work has already begun, with teams working across multiple districts. The government has set January 2025 as the deadline to complete all road repairs, showing a strong commitment to improving infrastructure within a fixed timeframe.

This project represents a significant investment in the state’s infrastructure, with funds allocated across numerous districts. The repairs include filling potholes and restoring roads to ensure smooth and safe travel conditions for all.

In a historic move, Minister Parthasarathy has introduced clear consequences for failing to uphold road quality, signaling a shift toward greater governance accountability. Officials will be directly responsible for maintaining road conditions after repairs are completed.

The current state of roads, often ruined by waterlogged potholes, has caused major inconvenience to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. This repair initiative aims to resolve these safety issues and improve daily travel for residents.

The announcement has generated widespread public interest, with updates actively shared on social media. The clear deadline and strict accountability measures have been welcomed by AP people , who have struggled with poor road conditions over the last five years.

-Sanyogita

Next Dulquer Salmaan Interview @ Lucky Baskhar Previous Young hero troubling Producers
else

TRENDING

image
Young hero troubling Producers
image
Naga Vamsi’s sacrifice for NBK109
image
Diwali weekend cheers up Tollywood

Latest

image
Dulquer Salmaan Interview @ Lucky Baskhar
image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025
image
Young hero troubling Producers
image
Naga Vamsi’s sacrifice for NBK109
image
YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires

Most Read

image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025
image
YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires
image
Is Telangana a political laboratory for Congress?

Related Articles

Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha