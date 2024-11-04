AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025

Andhra Pradesh Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy has issued a strict warning as the state embarks on an ambitious pothole repair mission. He announced that officials responsible for new potholes appearing after January 2025 would face suspension, marking a new level of accountability in road maintenance.

Minister Parthasarathy’s declaration accompanies the launch of an extensive repair initiative to address the widespread pothole problem across Andhra Pradesh. Water-filled potholes on busy streets have become common, prompting the government to take decisive action.

The statewide repair work has already begun, with teams working across multiple districts. The government has set January 2025 as the deadline to complete all road repairs, showing a strong commitment to improving infrastructure within a fixed timeframe.

This project represents a significant investment in the state’s infrastructure, with funds allocated across numerous districts. The repairs include filling potholes and restoring roads to ensure smooth and safe travel conditions for all.

In a historic move, Minister Parthasarathy has introduced clear consequences for failing to uphold road quality, signaling a shift toward greater governance accountability. Officials will be directly responsible for maintaining road conditions after repairs are completed.

The current state of roads, often ruined by waterlogged potholes, has caused major inconvenience to commuters, especially two-wheeler riders. This repair initiative aims to resolve these safety issues and improve daily travel for residents.

The announcement has generated widespread public interest, with updates actively shared on social media. The clear deadline and strict accountability measures have been welcomed by AP people , who have struggled with poor road conditions over the last five years.

-Sanyogita