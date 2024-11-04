Young hero troubling Producers

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is still short of scoring a big hit. His Bollywood plans vanished completely and the actor returned back to Telugu cinema. He has several films lined up and he is juggling between the sets of his films. Bellamkonda Sreenivas will be seen in Tyson Naidu directed by Sekhar Chandra and the shoot started long ago. But the film is yet to be completed. Bellamkonda Sreenivas moved on to his next film produced by Shine Screens and he completed 50 percent of the shoot. He kept the film on hold and joined the sets of a multi-starrer directed by Vijay Kanakamedala. The last film that commenced shooting is aimed for release in February.

Tyson Naidu producers are waiting for the arrival of Bellamkonda Sreenivas. Even Shine Screens is not aware of the multi-starrer and they had plans to complete the film in quick schedules. Without prior information, Bellamkonda Sreenivas is signing new projects and he is allocating dates to them. One more big controversy is that Bellamkonda Sreenivas has taken half a dozen advances from Tollywood filmmakers and he is sending scripts to new producers. The producers who paid advances are left in waiting mode and they are unaware about when they will get their chance. Tollywood is now speculating about the new acts of Bellamkonda Sreenivas. His father Bellamkonda Suresh has landed into several controversies in the past. Though Bellamkonda Sreenivas came out of his shadow, he is finding new ways to trouble Tollywood producers.