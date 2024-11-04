Naga Vamsi’s sacrifice for NBK109

NBK109 is one of the most awaited Sankranthi 2025 releases. The exact release date will be finalized and announced soon. The film’s producer S Naga Vamsi has inked a deal with Netflix for the digital rights for a whopping price. The film was initially planned for Dasara release, it was pushed to Christmas and then to Sankranthi. Netflix has mounted pressure to slash the deal and Vamsi agreed for a cut of Rs 5 crores. As he wanted to release the film for Sankranthi, he decided to compromise on the digital deal. Netflix will now pay Rs 5 crores lesser than the quoted amount.

NBK109 is titled Sarkaar Sitharam and it will be announced soon. Bobby Kolli is directing this mass entertainer and Balakrishna essays a powerful role. The film is set in the backdrop of North India. Chandini Chowdary, Urvashi Rautela and Bobby Deol will be seen in other prominent roles. Thaman is the music composer and Sithara Entertainments, Srikara Studios and Fortune Four Cinemas are the producers.