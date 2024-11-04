YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires

The Andhra Pradesh Police have launched a major crackdown on controversial social media posts allegedly made by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) supporters, with 42 cases registered in a single day within the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits. The action comes amid growing concerns over inflammatory content targeting key alliance government leaders.

The Vijayawada Police Commissionerate has registered cases across several divisions, with the highest number recorded in Nandigama Division at 14 cases. The West Division recorded 5 cases, while North and South Divisions each registered 3 cases. The Central Division saw 6 cases, the Cyber PS handled 9 cases, and the Mylavam Division reported 2 cases. This brings the total number of related cases to 47.

Police investigators have identified several social media handles posting objectionable content, including accounts under names such as F Reddy, AK Fan @jaganmama92, and Darshan @doordarshan619. These accounts allegedly posted controversial material targeting current government officials and their family members, particularly focusing on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Home Minister Anita.

The authorities have filed cases under various sections of the IT Act and BNS Act. In a notable case, YSRCP leader Harishwar Reddy from Kovur mandal, Nellore district, faces charges for allegedly posting inappropriate content about Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita. The complaint was filed by the mandal TDP SC Cell president, Cherukuru Mahesh, and is currently under investigation by SI Ranganath Goud.

The current situation marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh. Despite no longer being in power, YSRCP supporters maintain an active presence on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. This contrasts with their time in government, when YSRCP supporters faced minimal scrutiny for similar posts, while opposition members reportedly faced midnight arrests for government criticism.

The present alliance government, formed by TDP BJP and Jana Sena, has taken a firm stance against inflammatory social media posts. Their approach has resulted in swift police action based on complaints from party leaders, demonstrating a marked change in how social media conduct is being monitored and regulated in the state.

-Sanyogita