x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
View all stories
Home > Politics

YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires

Published on November 4, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Dulquer Salmaan Interview @ Lucky Baskhar
image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025
image
Young hero troubling Producers
image
Naga Vamsi’s sacrifice for NBK109
image
YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires

YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires

The Andhra Pradesh Police have launched a major crackdown on controversial social media posts allegedly made by YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) supporters, with 42 cases registered in a single day within the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits. The action comes amid growing concerns over inflammatory content targeting key alliance government leaders.

The Vijayawada Police Commissionerate has registered cases across several divisions, with the highest number recorded in Nandigama Division at 14 cases. The West Division recorded 5 cases, while North and South Divisions each registered 3 cases. The Central Division saw 6 cases, the Cyber PS handled 9 cases, and the Mylavam Division reported 2 cases. This brings the total number of related cases to 47.

Police investigators have identified several social media handles posting objectionable content, including accounts under names such as F Reddy, AK Fan @jaganmama92, and Darshan @doordarshan619. These accounts allegedly posted controversial material targeting current government officials and their family members, particularly focusing on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and Home Minister Anita.

The authorities have filed cases under various sections of the IT Act and BNS Act. In a notable case, YSRCP leader Harishwar Reddy from Kovur mandal, Nellore district, faces charges for allegedly posting inappropriate content about Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita. The complaint was filed by the mandal TDP SC Cell president, Cherukuru Mahesh, and is currently under investigation by SI Ranganath Goud.

The current situation marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh. Despite no longer being in power, YSRCP supporters maintain an active presence on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook. This contrasts with their time in government, when YSRCP supporters faced minimal scrutiny for similar posts, while opposition members reportedly faced midnight arrests for government criticism.

The present alliance government, formed by TDP BJP and Jana Sena, has taken a firm stance against inflammatory social media posts. Their approach has resulted in swift police action based on complaints from party leaders, demonstrating a marked change in how social media conduct is being monitored and regulated in the state.

-Sanyogita

Next Naga Vamsi’s sacrifice for NBK109 Previous Is Telangana a political laboratory for Congress?
else

TRENDING

image
Young hero troubling Producers
image
Naga Vamsi’s sacrifice for NBK109
image
Diwali weekend cheers up Tollywood

Latest

image
Dulquer Salmaan Interview @ Lucky Baskhar
image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025
image
Young hero troubling Producers
image
Naga Vamsi’s sacrifice for NBK109
image
YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires

Most Read

image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025
image
YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires
image
Is Telangana a political laboratory for Congress?

Related Articles

Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha