Is Telangana a political laboratory for Congress?

Is the High Command of revered Indian National Congress seeing Telangana as a political laboratory for its social engineering experiments and revival efforts? Going by the developments in the south-central state since Congress came to power, it appears so.

Congress scion and Leader of Opposition in Loksabha Rahul Gandhi is all set to launch Caste Census on November 5, Tuesday in Telangana. Caste Census has been one of the favorite initiatives of Rahul Gandhi, as he has been making efforts to win over Backward Castes (BCs) votes. He has been vehemently raising ‘jisski jitni hissedari usski utni bhagedari’ (means..share in political power and resources according to the size of castewise population).

As a big step in this direction, Congress-led Telangana Government has taken up Caste Census. While some see it as a sensitive topic, CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government is going ahead with the idea, without any inhibitions.

Though there are demands for a Caste Census even in Karnataka, where Congress is in power, it is Telangana which took lead. Due to various reasons Karnataka Congress leaders have been not showing interest in conducting a Caste Census. This proves that Congress High Command finds more comfort and freedom to experiment with its ideas in Telangana rather than in Karnataka.

Unlike Karnataka Congress unit, which has political heavyweights like AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shiva Kumar, Telangana Congress consists of leaders who are much junior and lower in stature. Even CM Revanth Reddy is a new comer to Congress culture and is much junior to other seniors in the party at state and national level. This makes Telangana Congress unit and even Government pliable for Congress High Command.

Even after putting so many years in party work and public life, Rahul Gandhi still cannot rein in on regional satraps in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and others. It is only Telangana Congress leaders who are unconditionally bowing to Rahul Gandhi’s instructions and AICC’s commands. This power dynamics and equations are effectively making Telangana a political laboratory for grand old party’s experiments aimed at its revival at national level.

