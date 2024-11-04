x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Vedhika For Fear promotions
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Narne Nithin engagement with shivani
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet
Garlic For Skin Care
Garlic For Skin Care
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
View all stories
Home > Politics

Is Telangana a political laboratory for Congress?

Published on November 4, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Dulquer Salmaan Interview @ Lucky Baskhar
image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025
image
Young hero troubling Producers
image
Naga Vamsi’s sacrifice for NBK109
image
YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires

Is Telangana a political laboratory for Congress?

Is the High Command of revered Indian National Congress seeing Telangana as a political laboratory for its social engineering experiments and revival efforts? Going by the developments in the south-central state since Congress came to power, it appears so.

Congress scion and Leader of Opposition in Loksabha Rahul Gandhi is all set to launch Caste Census on November 5, Tuesday in Telangana. Caste Census has been one of the favorite initiatives of Rahul Gandhi, as he has been making efforts to win over Backward Castes (BCs) votes. He has been vehemently raising ‘jisski jitni hissedari usski utni bhagedari’ (means..share in political power and resources according to the size of castewise population).

As a big step in this direction, Congress-led Telangana Government has taken up Caste Census. While some see it as a sensitive topic, CM Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government is going ahead with the idea, without any inhibitions.

Though there are demands for a Caste Census even in Karnataka, where Congress is in power, it is Telangana which took lead. Due to various reasons Karnataka Congress leaders have been not showing interest in conducting a Caste Census. This proves that Congress High Command finds more comfort and freedom to experiment with its ideas in Telangana rather than in Karnataka.

Unlike Karnataka Congress unit, which has political heavyweights like AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM DK Shiva Kumar, Telangana Congress consists of leaders who are much junior and lower in stature. Even CM Revanth Reddy is a new comer to Congress culture and is much junior to other seniors in the party at state and national level. This makes Telangana Congress unit and even Government pliable for Congress High Command.

Even after putting so many years in party work and public life, Rahul Gandhi still cannot rein in on regional satraps in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab and others. It is only Telangana Congress leaders who are unconditionally bowing to Rahul Gandhi’s instructions and AICC’s commands. This power dynamics and equations are effectively making Telangana a political laboratory for grand old party’s experiments aimed at its revival at national level.

Dnr

Next YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires Previous 2024 US Presidential Elections
else

TRENDING

image
Young hero troubling Producers
image
Naga Vamsi’s sacrifice for NBK109
image
Diwali weekend cheers up Tollywood

Latest

image
Dulquer Salmaan Interview @ Lucky Baskhar
image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025
image
Young hero troubling Producers
image
Naga Vamsi’s sacrifice for NBK109
image
YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires

Most Read

image
AP Officials Will Face Suspension for Potholes After January 2025
image
YS Jagan’s Social Media Strategy of Spreading Lies and Hate Backfires
image
Is Telangana a political laboratory for Congress?

Related Articles

Shanaya Kapoor’s Birthday dress Rakul Preet Glares In Red Saree Prakriti Kakar’s Diwali Vibe Vedhika For Fear promotions Narne Nithin engagement with shivani Kavya Thapar’s Diwali Look Alaya F’s Diwali Makeover Suhana Khan’s Diwali Vibe Karishma Tanna Glows in Pink Divija Gambhir’s Diwali Look Vaishnavi Andhale’s Diwali Photoshoot Meenakshi Chaudhary at Lucky Baskhar Success Meet Garlic For Skin Care Rakul Preet Singh Shimmer Look Samyuktha Menon Behind The scenes Of Tented Lodge Priyanka Chopra Diwali Pooja Ceremony Seerat Kapoor Looking Hot In Red Saree Gouri G Kishan Flawless Look Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha