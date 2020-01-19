AP on high alert ahead of historic Assembly

Amaravati Capital City are is turning into a battle zone. Nearly 5,000 police have descended there to counter the anti-Capital shifting agitators. Over 2,500 police are keeping vigil in Vijayawada city. Tomorrow’s Assembly special session will see massive police force in Capital City villages. Only the vehicles of Ministers and MLAs will be permitted to enter the Capital City area tomorrow.

House arrests of JAC and opposition parties’ leaders have already begun. Large scale arrests are expected tomorrow morning onwards. Police officers have announced a high alert in the state in view of sensitive political situation.

Interestingly, the MLA’s have no idea of what will be there in Jagan Reddy’s 3 Capitals bill to be introduced in the Assembly tomorrow. There is confusion even among the ruling party MLAs. But all have a vague Idea that Jagan Reddy is going to shift Secretariat and CMO to the new executive capital at Vizag.