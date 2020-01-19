Ravi Teja’s mistakes haunting Disco Raja

Mass Raja Ravi Teja was once one of the most consistent actors of Telugu cinema. Most of his movies ended up as money spinners and his producers never lost a penny. But things got altered in the recent years. With Ravi Teja charging huge and his poor script selection made his producers lose huge amounts. None of his recent films collected Rs 10 crore theatrical share in their final run. His next film Disco Raja is carrying decent expectations and the film’s teasers received thumping response.

Disco Raja is a sci-fi thriller and is made on a massive budget. But the theatrical asking prices are quite low. It is heard that the theatrical business is closed and the makers could not recover atleast half of the film’s budget. They will now have to rely on the overflows and other non-theatrical rights to recover their invested amount. Ravi Teja’s past mistakes seem to haunt him big time.

Disco Raja is directed by VI Anand and Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh are the leading ladies. SRT Entertainments are the producers and Disco Raja is releasing on January 24th all over.