AP Police issue summons to Chandrababu Naidu

Former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is raising non-stop suspicions on the role of the police in tampering with the evidence in the sensational Om Prathap death case in Chittoor district. Coming under heavy pressure, the police issued summons to the TDP chief to appear before them with evidence. Madanapalle Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) issued the notice under CrPC Section 91 to Mr. Chandrababu Naidu to appear before him and produce evidence within two weeks time.

The police referred to the August 27 media reports on Naidu’s letter to DGP Gautham Sawang in which the TDP chief asked several questions on why the CI took away the cell phone of the deceased Om Prathap when no case was filed at that time. Mr. Naidu had also raised serious allegations and made serious accusations against the police for not revealing the call lists details of the victim. The TDP was saying that a check of call lists would reveal which ruling party leaders had issued life threats to Om Prathap prior to his death.

Now, the police seemed embarrassed thoroughly and went ahead with their usual tricky methods by issuing summons to none other than the former chief minister to appear before them in person. Actually, the TDP chief was making demands more than raising suspicions. What he demanded was a thorough check of call lists and also reason for the CI taking away the cell phone of Om Prathap.

It was evident how there would be no need for proof of Om Prathap’s accusations against the YSRCP Government’s liquor policy since his video was available on social media everywhere.