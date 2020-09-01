RRR to have a high voltage train action block

RRR is one of the most awaited Indian films of the country and is named as the costliest film of the season. The country’s top director SS Rajamouli is the director and NTR, Ram Charan are playing the lead roles in RRR. The shoot of the film is put on hold due the coronavirus pandemic. As the film has to be made on lavish standards, the cast, crew members would touch 200 mark on a regular basis. It is not possible to shoot during these situations and Rajamouli is waiting eagerly for the pandemic to calm down to resume the shoot of RRR.

We have learned that there would be an interesting train episode that would be high on action. A special set is erected in a private studio and Rajamouli took 30 days to complete the episode which will last for three minutes on screen. Both NTR and Ram Charan would be a part of the action stunt and it is said to be one of the highlights of RRR. RRR is expected to release in 2022.