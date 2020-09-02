3 Pawan Kalyan fans die of electrocution

Tirupati: In a tragic incident, three fans of actor and Jana Sena President Pawan Kalyan were electrocuated to death when they accidentally touched electric wires. The incident occurred when Pawan Kalyan fans were trying to arrange a huge 25-ft flexi on the occasion of Jana Sena Party president’s birthday celebrations to be held on Wednesday. The unfortunate incident occurred in Santhipuram in Chandrababu Naidu’s Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district on Tuesday night.

In the incident, Harikrishna (21), Pavan (25) and Subramanyam (23) of Santhipuram mandal died while nine others were injured. The condition of two persons was said to be critical. The injured were sent to PES medical college hospital in Kuppam.

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan expressed grief over the incident and assured to help the families of the deceased.

TDP president and Kuppam MLA N Chandrababu Naidu expressed grief over the incident and asked the government to come to the rescue of the families of the deceased.