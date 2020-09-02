Acharya : Writer Rajesh to initiate legal action on Dispute Committee

An aspiring director Rajesh Manduri made it to the news in Tollywood circles after he claimed that Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie Acharya was inspired by his script which is registered in different versions with the Writers Association. He said that he narrated the script to Mythri Movie Makers initially through which it was misused. Rajesh said that he approached several Tollywood bigwigs but none of them supported him as the film features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. With no option left, he approached the media and revealed the news to the public. There are several debates going on after Rajesh Manduri stepped out and made these allegations.

We have come through some sensational facts about the issue. Rajesh submitted the entire script and the single line order of his script to the ‘Dispute Committee’ after the Writers Association asked Rajesh to settle the issue in the court. The Dispute Committee is an independent organization that resolves the issues of Tollywood. The Dispute Committee instead of verifying Rajesh’s script with Koratala Siva’s story just forwarded the content to Koratala Siva. Rajesh is badly hurt with all these and he decided to initiate a legal course of action. He will fight it in the court and is not ready to compromise on the issue. He will initiate legal proceedings against the Dispute Committee and then against Koratala Siva, Mythri Movie Makers. He is making all the arrangements for the same. Rajesh is ready with all the valid proofs and documents along with the call records.

Rajesh received support from a section of industry and he is confident that Megastar Chiranjeevi will respond on a positive note and support him soon after he knows the facts. Koratala Siva faced similar allegations for films Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. This is the third time the top writer landed into a plagiarism issue. Hope the issue gets settled outside the court before it lands into a legal spat.