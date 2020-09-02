AP Govt to approach Supreme Court against Dr Ramesh

In yet another case, the Jaganmohan Reddy Government is knocking on the doors of the Supreme Court. The AP Government is going to appeal against the AP High Court’s order against taking any further action against Ramesh Hospitals founder Dr. Ramesh Babu and other management representatives. The High Court took strong objection to the YCP Government taking action against the Hospital management but not against the Government officials like DM&HO who gave permissions for running the Covid Centre.

The Jagan Reddy regime has taken the Ramesh Hospitals case as a prestigious matter just like in its party colours case. Whether its cases are maintainable in the Supreme Court or not, the AP Government was going ahead to make its appeals. This was giving wrong results. It happened in the party colours case and also in the State Election Commissioner’s case. But still, the Jagan Reddy regime was unwilling to give up its strong stand on some issues.

The AP High Court made serious objections saying even the Government departments which gave permissions to the Ramesh Hospitals were to be blamed for the Swarna Palace fire mishap. Not just DM&HO, even the District Collector and Sub Collector should be held responsible. Over 10 patients perished in the fire that took place on August 9.

Analysts point out that the Jagan Reddy regime has not got one single order in its favour from the Supreme Court till now. The country’s Apex Court has been upholding all the orders of AP High Court that disapproved of the Jagan Government’s actions.