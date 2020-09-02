Vakeel Saab Motion Poster: Pawan Kalyan fits well as a lawyer

Yupp Advert

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday and on this eve, the makers of his upcoming movie Vakeel Saab released the motion poster. The look of Pawan Kalyan in the role of a lawyer has been unveiled and he looks perfectly fit in the role. The motion poster hints that Pawan Kalyan essays the role who respects the law and binds to the rules. At the same time, he even is capable of taking the law into his hands. The director narrates this with a stick and a book on Indian Law and unveils the character of Pawan from Vakeel Saab.

Pawan looks dapper and cool in the presented motion poster. This is the other look unveiled from the movie through the motion poster. The court premises are decent and Thaman tops the show with his engaging background score. On the whole, the motion poster of Vakeel Saab is a perfect birthday treat for Pawan’s fans. Directed by Sriram Venu, this court drama will resume the shoot from this month. The entire portions of the shoot will be completed by October and Vakeel Saab is aimed for Sankranthi 2021 release.

Three fans of Pawan Kalyan passed away last night during the birthday celebrations of the actor. The production house of Vakeel Saab, Sri Venkateswara Creations announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each for the families of the deceased. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya, Prakash Raj will be seen in other pivotal roles in Vakeel Saab. Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor are the producers.