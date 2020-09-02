Vidya Balan steps in to support Rhea Chakraborty

Actress Rhea Chakraborty has been facing the heat after she has been alleged to be the reason behind the death of Sushant Singh Rajput by his family. The Bollywood media went overboard and they are overexcited in cooking stories against Rhea Chakraborty. A heap of media personnel is always present at her residence to cover the visuals. The actress is extremely uncomfortable with the recent happenings and she is even facing the stress as she is drilled for hours by the CBI officials on a regular basis. Tollywood actress Manchu Lakshmi was the first to support Rhea Chakraborty. She called that the media has made a monster out of a girl.

The latest one to join the voice as support is national award-winning actress Vidya Balan. The top actress called Sushant Singh’s untimely death unfortunate and she said that the incident turned out to be a media circus. “As a woman, my heart breaks at the vilification of Rhea Chakraborty. Isn’t it supposed to be ‘Innocent Until Proven Guilty’ or is it now ‘Guilty Until Proven Innocent’? Let us show some respect for the constitutional rights of a citizen and let the law take its course” posted Vidya Balan on her official twitter page.