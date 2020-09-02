Official: Surendar Reddy to direct Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his birthday and a heap of announcements are making ways for his fans. As speculated, Surendar Reddy will soon direct Pawan Kalyan in his next film and Ram Talluri’s SRT Entertainments will bankroll this prestigious project. Marking his birthday, the production house made an official announcement about the same. Vakkantham Vamsi and Surendar Reddy are working on the script from some time. The project rolls in 2022 once Pawan Kalyan is done with all his current commitments. Pawan Kalyan will resume the shoot of Vakeel Saab and he has films lined up with Krish and Harish Shankar. The top actor is also in talks for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

https://twitter.com/SRTmovies/status/1301029743739899905/photo/1