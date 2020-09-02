HC relief to Bacchus worshippers

In a big relief to Bacchus worshipers, the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday allowed people to buy liquor from other states with certain riders.

Hearing a petition, the High Court directed the state government to permit people to buy liquor from other states as per GO411 .The HC directed the AP government to implement GO411 and allow people to buy not exceeding three bottles of liquor from other states. The petitioner argued that the Andhra Pradesh police was arresting people and slapping cases for buying liquor from other states even though GO411 allows people to buy three bottles of liquor. The petitioner appealed to the High Court to direct the government to implement G0 411.

The petitioner also contended that people were forced to buy liquor from other states after the Andhra Pradesh government had hiked the liquor rates by 75 per cent ever since the stores were reopened in May after nearly two months closure on account of the lockdown since March 22.

This forced several people from Andhra Pradesh to buy liquor from bordering states, including Telangana where liquor prices were relatively cheaper.

The high prices and low availability of liquor has even led people to consumer hand sanitizers.

The Andhra Pradesh police had arrested several people for buying and bringing liquor into the state from neighboring states.

Recently, several people in Andhra Pradesh died after consuming alcohol-derived sanitizer, as local liquor shops were closed due to a coronavirus-related lockdown.

With the HC order, people can now buy not more than three liquor bottles from neighboring states.