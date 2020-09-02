Pre-look poster of Pawan Kalyan and Krish film released

Pawan Kalyan for the first time is playing the lead role in a periodic drama that is directed by Krish. The film is tentatively titled Viroopakshi and marking the birthday of Pawan Kalyan, the pre-look poster of Pawan Kalyan from the movie has been unveiled. Pawan Kalyan poses like a warrior in the poster. There are talks that the film is set in the 18th century and Pawan plays the role of a thief. This big-budget project starts rolling next year after the coronavirus pandemic calms down. Mega Surya Productions are the producers and MM Keeravani is the music composer. More details about the project will be announced right before the shoot commences.

