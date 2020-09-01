Naidu writes letter to DGP on breakdown of law & order in AP

Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday dashed off a letter to state Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang stating that there is a complete breakdown of law and order in the state.

In the letter, Naidu pointed out that the ruling YSRCP government is victimizing Opposition leaders by foisting false cases, especially against leaders belonging to the backward communities and Dalits.

In the letter, Naidu appealed to DGP to act impartially and ensure that the ruling YSRCP leaders stop political terror and attacks on opposition political party workers and supporters. He asked the DGP to make sure that the people are not barred from exercising their democratic right, including the right to protest or voice their opinions and those who attacked opposition demonstrations are booked and apprehended without delay.

Naidu also brought to the notice of the DGP that there has been an increasing attack on journalists across the state, while citing the assault on scribes in Tuni, Nellore and Chirala. In the letter, Naidu also stated that YSRCP minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s men attacked the house of journalist Venkata Narayana and vandalized his property in Punganuru. Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy’s men also threatened to douse the family with petrol and burn them alive. “This was in retaliation for exposing Om Pratap’s death and YSRCP sand mafia. Two Dalit youths M Narayana and Om Pratap have died under mysterious circumstances in Punganuru,” Naidu pointed out in his letter.

Naidu also stated that the YSRC government was trying to cover up atrocities against Dalits by using threats and inducements against the victims’ families.