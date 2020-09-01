Nandigam Suresh followers attack TDP activist

The followers of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) MP Nandigam Suresh on attacked TDP an activist in Krishna district.

The incident took place on Monday evening when a TDP delegation lead by party’s spokesperson K Pattabhiram had gone to Kondapalli to take stock of illegal mining activities in the reserve forest. After their return from Kondapalli, the TDP delegation stayed at a hotel in Vijayawada.

Incidentally, YSRCP MP Nandigam Suresh and his followers also stopped at the same hotel. On seeing Sajja Ajay, who was part of the TDP delegation, the YSRCP party leaders and activists engaged in a heated argument for making adverse comments against the ruling party. Some YSRCP activists assaulted the TDP activist.

Three YSRCP activists were arrested for assaulting the TDP activist. Cases were booked under Sections 341, 323 of IPC. Meanwhile, TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the incident stating that the YSRCP leaders were misusing power and unleashing attacks on all those opposing its corrupt practices. . “The TDP leaders’ were checking facts on illegal mining being carried out by the YSRCP leaders in Kondapalli reserve forest.