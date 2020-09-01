Pawan Kalyan sets a new target for his Next

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is lined up with three films and some other new projects are getting ready. Pawan Kalyan is picking up projects that can be wrapped up at a fast pace. That is the reason he decided to be a part of Ayyappanum Koshiyum as the project can be wrapped up in a record time. Sithara Entertainments bagged the remake rights of the film and the director is yet to be locked. Pawan Kalyan wanted the makers to complete the entire shooting part in 60 days.

Pawan Kalyan will join the sets of Vakeel Saab in October and will complete the shoot by the end of the month. He is keen to take up Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake and complete it by the end of this year. Vijay Sethupathi is in talks for the other lead role and things will be finalized soon. Sagar Chandra already completed the scriptwork of the film. Trivikram will present the film. Pawan Kalyan also has films lined up with Krish and Harish Shankar that will roll next year.