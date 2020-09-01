AP hires 1,350 ambulances for Covid patients

With the state’s Covid-19 graph continued its steep spiral to reach 4,34,77 cases, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday hired over 1,350 ambulances across the state.

With over 4.34 lakh Covid cases, AP is the second-worst affected state in the country after Maharashtra. The number of fatalities in the state stood at 3,969.

Currently, 108 ambulances are operational in each mandal. However, there has been tremendous pressure on ambulance infrastructure in the state with surging Covid-19 cases. To ease the burden, the Andhra Pradesh government has hired 1,350 ambulances. The district administration has been instructed to hire at least two additional ambulances per mandal for transporting Covid positive persons.

The additional ambulances will be used to transport Covid patients from one hospital to another or from their house to a hospital or Covid carecentre. In some mandals, at least 5-6 additional ambulances were hired to transport Covid-19 patients to hospitals. Further, a call centre has also been set up in each mandal.