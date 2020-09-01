Team Sarkaru Vaari Paata heading to USA

Mahesh Babu is spending time with his family from the past six months and he hasn’t stepped out from his Hyderabad bungalow for a single day after the coronavirus pandemic started. The top actor signed his next film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Parasuram is the director. Telugu360 was the first to reveal that the film would head for shoot from November and the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will take place in Washington, USA. The film’s director Parasuram and the cinematographer Madhiee are now heading to USA next week.

The film’s producer Naveen Yerneni who is in USA will join the team which will scout for the locations of the movie. The first schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will take place in USA for a month and the rest of the film’s shoot will take place in India. Keerthy Suresh is the leading lady and Thaman is composing the music. Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and GMB Entertainment are the producers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is aimed for Dasara 2021 release.