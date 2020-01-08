AP Police stopped ‘bus yatra’ to suppress Amaravati agitators

Protesting farmers began a dharna today night in front of the DSP Office at Mandadam in Amaravati Capital City area. They argued why the police stopped the bus yatra of farmers who are going to tour all the 13 districts in the state to mobilise support for the anti-Capital shifting agitation. They demanded immediate release of the bus yatra protesters. The police arrested them to inquire about their role in the YCP MLA car attack case in yesterday’s national highway blockade.

The bus yatra was taken up under the banner of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi. The government is using heavy police force to suppress the Capital City agitation from the beginning. None of the Ministers or YCP MLAs tried to speak to the agitators so far. Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu condemned the arrest of bus yatra protesters. He said that the state-wide yatra has created fears in the ruling party leaders about its impact on the people of the state against the government.

Chandrababu Naidu said that women and men voluntarily came out and made highway protests a grand success. There were no leaders but the common farmers peacefully carried out the stir. The government will not get success in its efforts to intimidate farmers with police cases.