Interesting Facts: What made Suriya sign GR Gopinath’s Biopic?

The other day, the teaser of Suriya’s upcoming movie ‘Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra’ was out and it is a thrilling ride. The film is based on the life story of GR Gopinath, an Indian entrepreneur and founder of Air Deccan. GR Gopinath is a retired Indian Army Captain. At the age of 28, Gopinath took early retirement and in 1997, he co-founded Deccan Aviation which happened to be a charter helicopter service initially.

With this experience, it was in 2003, Gopinath floated Air Deccan which was named as the low-cost airline. But with losing money in 2006, Air Deccan went public. Air Deccan in 2007 got merged with Vijay Mallya’s Kingfisher Airlines. Though Air Deccan and Gopinath’s other business plans were not largely successful, Sudha Kongara, the director of Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra found out several interesting facts about Gopinath during his struggling days and the efforts he kept to float an airline company when top businessmen like Ratan Tata were struggling to do.

This inspired Sudha Kongara and Suriya was thoroughly impressed with the narration after which Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra happened. Starting his life from remote locations of Karnataka to making waves in the field of aviation, GR Gopinath’s story is still an inspiration for many. Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra will hit the screens this summer. Suriya’s 2D Entertainment bankrolled this film.