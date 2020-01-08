Exclusive: Maruthi penning a script for Varun Tej

After the super success of Prati Roju Pandaage, director Maruthi is flooded with offers. But he decided to do one more film for UV Creations and GA2 Pictures. With the makers earning huge profits, they gifted a swanky Range Rover for the talented director. Maruthi is currently working on the script and he is in plans to narrate it to Mega hero Varun Tej.

Though he had plans to direct Allu Arjun, the actor is already occupied with back to back films. After the sports drama to be directed by Kiran Korrapati, Varun Tej hasn’t signed any project. Hence, Maruthi will spend ample time on the script and will narrate it to Varun Tej. He already got a promise from Mega producer Allu Aravind about this. If things fall in the right place, the regular shoot commences during the second half of this year. Maruthi even hiked his remuneration after the super success of Prati Roju Pandaage.