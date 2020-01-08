AP, Telangana top worst performing states in India

Andhra Pradesh track record hit the rock bottom in economic activity indicated by tax collections, government spendings, vehicles sales, etc. Telangana stood next worst. The AP Government spendings in economic activity stands at -69 per cent compared to last year. Telangana spendings were -16 per cent in this respect. The two Telugu states have fared very badly in tax receipts as well. These are the findings of the Mint National Media’s Economic Tracker based on the data provided by the CAG.

The Jaganmohan Reddy government stood thoroughly exposed for its utter failures to match with the financial management and performance when compared with the previous Chandrababu Naidu government. Massive development projects like Capital and Polavaram were under way when Capital Expenditure reached the top level in the country as a whole. But now, Jagan Circar withdrew all the government expenditure bringing in a sort of economic paralysis in the state. The Mint gave AP the country’s worst performing state tag and named Telangana as the second worst.

The Mint named Uttar Pradesh as the best performing state as its government expenditure in state projects increased by 11 per cent and tax receipts increased by 5 per cent. The Mint gave overall scores of 54 to UP, 31 to Telangana and just 24 to AP.