Jagan Circar asks HC not to order CBI probe: Viveka murder

The Jaganmohan Reddy government’s advocate general argued before the AP High Court not to hand over the ongoing investigation into the Vivekananda Reddy murder to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court held hearing on the plea of TDP leaders B.Tech Ravi and former minister Adinarayana Reddy. The rival leaders appealed to the court for ordering CBI probe into the Viveka murder because of the lack of political will on the part of the State Government to carry out a genuine investigation.

From the beginning, the murder probe by the Kadapa police and later by the Special Investigation Team triggered doubts over the impartial nature of the probe. The SIT officials started harassing B.Tech Ravi, Adinarayana Reddy and other opposition leaders in the name of questioning. The murder took place in Pulivendula town where rivals argue that nobody else would dare to enter except their own family members. The TDP leaders also asked questions why the YCP leaders tried to suppress the murder case initially by calling it as a natural death.

Interestingly, Viveka wife Soubhagyamma also asked for CBI probe. Today, the HC postponed next hearing for January 10.