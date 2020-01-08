Entha Manchivaadavura Trailer: Celebration of Emotions

Nandamuri Kalyanram’s family entertainer Entha Manchivaadavuraa is all set for Sankranthi release. Shatamanam Bhavathi fame Satish Vegesna directed Entha Manchivaadavuraa and the theatrical trailer of the film is out today. The trailer is a celebration of emotions backed by top-class actors and the film doesn’t miss the mass elements. Along with a strong emotional drama, Entha Manchivaadavuraa also promises to be high on action. Kalyanram exhibits two different shades as an angry youngster and an emotional son.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa is a village-based family entertainer that is shot across some beautiful locations. Right from the cinematography to the background score and the performances, everything looks perfect. Entha Manchivaadavuraa is carrying decent expectations and the film hits the screens on January 15th. Mehreen is the leading lady and Entha Manchivaadavuraa features several promising actors. Gopi Sundar composed the music and Aditya Music, Sridevi Movies are the producers.