TDP to contest Telangana municipal polls without any alliance

The TDP has decided to contest the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana on its own without entering into any alliances.

TDP contested Assembly elections in December 2018 in alliance with Congress, CPI and TJS.

However, TDP won only 2 seats out of 13 it contested in the 119-member Telangana Legislative Assembly.

TDP, which was once a dominant political force in Telangana lost its hold after the bifurcation of state.

Thanks to TRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, who engineered defection of TDP MLAs, MPs and other leaders into TRS, the TDP almost lost its identity in Telangana since the formation of Telangana State in June 2014.

KCR made all the attempts to vanish TDP from Telangana.

For the first time since its inception in 1982, the TDP did not contest Lok Sabha polls in Telangana in April 2019 as TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu was busy with AP Assembly and Lok Sabha polls at the same time.

However, Chandrababu has now decided to revive TDP in Telangana by contesting upcoming municipal polls independently without any alliance, to be held on January 22.

Telangana TDP president L Ramana has said that the party has been forging ahead in a systematic manner as far as municipal polls are concerned. There was a conspiracy to wipe out TDP in Telangana, he said pointing out that the people consider any political party is second to the TDP in implementing the welfare and development programmes.

The party has identification among the people as the party that created basic amenities in towns and villages. The law and order in Hyderabad improved only with the advent of the TDP, a fact which whole Telangana society endorses, he said.

The people know that Chandrababu added Cyberabad to the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, he said.

In spite of economic slowdown, Telangana became financially stable because of the TDP’s vision-2020 programme, he elaborated.

The TDP is know for selfless service to the people and gave weightage to the poor and down-trodden sections of society, he said.

Therefore, he appealed to the people of the state to bless the TDP in municipal polls and help it serve them better.