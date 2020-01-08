NTR’s special wishes for all the Sankranthi Films

Young Tiger NTR attended the pre-release event of Entha Manchivaadavuraa as a special guest and wished the entire team a huge success. Along with this, he wished other Sankranthi films Darbar, Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo a huge success. He wanted all the films to do well along with his brother Kalyanram’s film Entha Manchivaadavuraa. This is sure a good sign for Tollywood with all the young and top actors sending wishes for the films of other actors.

Tarak during his speech said that he always wanted his brother Kalyanram to be seen in a family entertainer and Entha Manchivaadavuraa is making his dream come true. Directed by Satish Vegesna, Entha Manchivaadavuraa is an emotional family entertainer that is hitting the screens on January 15th.